Sharon Gaffka's Love Island transformation revealed after powerful plastic surgery statement

Love Island's Sharon Gaffka won legions of new fans after delivering a powerful statement about plastic surgery on Tuesday night's episode of the ITV2 show. The star spoke candidly about her past enhancements - and her social media accounts show the civil servant looking very different (but equally gorgeous!) in her younger years.

In unearthed photographs from her Instagram, 25-year-old Sharon looks almost unrecognisable without her lip fillers as she wins the Miss International pageant crown in 2018.

Sharon, 21, looks stunning as she accepts her Miss International crown in 2018

The secret behind Sharon's voluptuous pout was revealed by her expert facialist, Dr Zara Nortley. A regular at her Manchester clinic, Sharon has likely been getting the “Signature Lips” package, described as a bespoke treatment to target exactly what the client is looking for and costing upwards of £180.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of the Islander, Dr Zara wrote: “The secret is out! My bestie, cheerleader, and client @sharongaffka is on her way to the Love Island Villa. Will she find love?”

@drzaranortley has been carefully crafting Sharon's lip filler for years

In last night's episode, the star candidly admitted she had undergone a breast augmentation. Posing in a chic white swimsuit in 2018, Sharon looks equally as stunning in swimwear on our screens as she did pre-surgery.

Sharon has been open about her journey with cosmetic surgery

Cosmetic surgery or not, we're all for women wanting to look their best self!

It's been an interesting week in the Love Island villa, and things are far from heating up as viewers are desperate for drama, craving passionate love stories and patiently waiting for Aaron to realise that a career-driven woman is not a threat. Roll on Casa Amor…

Tuesday night's episode sparked a divided reaction from viewers after Islander Hugo Hammond admitted in a game that his major turn off is girls with "fake" looks and personalities.

Whilst Hugo's preferences for natural beauty and sincerity are valid desires, unimpressed Islanders Faye Winter and Sharon, who have both been open about their choice to undergo cosmetic procedures to enhance their looks, left Hugo in tears as they criticised his opinion.

"Get educated as to why girls get work done," Faye explained, whilst a hurt Sharon branded Hugo as "ignorant" for failing to realise that "girls do it to boost their confidence".

Islander Hugo Hammond was left in tears after the misunderstanding

Fans on Twitter were quick to comment on the Islanders' spat, with many branding Sharon and Faye's anger as "unfair" on Hugo, who lives with a disability.

Hugo was later praised by fans who felt he not only apologised graciously, but "actually tried to listen to them, not gaslight or invalidate how they feel."

