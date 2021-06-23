Simon Cowell makes rare comment on terrifying back injury - fans react The America's Got Talent star was seriously injured last year

Simon Cowell doesn't often talk about his personal life on social media, but this week, he commented on one of the biggest challenges he's been through in the last few years.

Taking to Instagram, the America's Got Talent star shared a short clip from Tuesday night's show, which showed him with a balloon above his face as his co-star Sofia Vergara stood opposite him, blindfolded and holding on to a crossbow.

Fellow AGT judges Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum looked shocked and could be heard yelling as the clip ended. Simon wryly captioned the short glimpse of the show: "I thought breaking my back was the worst thing that could happen to me…"

Heidi responded with a string of shocked face emojis while another follower commented: "Very crazy," and a third added a laughing emoji as they wrote: "By seeing you posting this I’m guessing you’re alive and well."

The dad-of-one shocked fans last year when he broke his back after falling off an electric bike.

Simon shared the worrying video to Instagram

The horrifying accident happened in August 2020 and led to the star needing a six-hour operation to insert a metal rod in his back.

Simon spoke out about the incident for the first time back in February, on talk show Extra, where he revealed that he came very close to not being able to walk again.

The star enjoyed some time at Royal Ascot last week

The 61-year-old admitted: "It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly could have smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn’t have been able to walk."

Speaking about the moments after his fall, the X Factor star said: "I was thinking: 'I’ve got to get back into the house because I can’t lie there’… and made myself kind of get carried into my bedroom, which is right there at the beginning of the house... And I’m lying there and I’m kind of passing out… It was surreal."

