Love Island season has finally landed. From toe sucking to shock exits, Mallorca is set for a summer of surprises this year. But whilst we watch the stunning singletons battle it out for the couples crown, we've had something else on our minds… Why do we never see the Love Island contestants cooking?

Sure, there may be the odd cheese toastie featured from time to time, and of course, we'll no doubt be treated to coverage of candlelit dinners and romantic beachside picnics as the season progresses – but what about the Islanders' breakfast, lunch and dinner?

HELLO! spoke exclusively to former winner Dani Dyer on why the contestants never prepare their own meals...

Revealing that life in the villa really is a five-star experience, Dani said: "There are no menus, it is catering, so obviously breakfast and stuff you cook yourself, so you have like eggs, bacon, toast and that kind of stuff. Then lunch and dinner are buffet," she said.

The new mother did ensure that in between meals, no one would go hungry, as "the fridge has always got meats and cheeses and that kind of stuff, and there is always snacks".

Dani revealed the Love Island contestants can make themselves breakfast

According to Closer magazine, the Islanders are observed at mealtimes by behind-the-scenes producers to ensure that each of them is eating enough. Taking away the contestants' privilege of cooking for themselves avoids the risk of them undereating, poorly cooking food and getting food poisoning, or causing an accident in the kitchen. (Though the latter would undeniably make great telly).

At mealtimes, the girls and boys are reportedly divided to ensure that everyone is getting enough food.

Whilst we sit on the sofa with a big bag of Revels watching the Islanders work out and strut around in their tiny bikinis, we can't help but imagine the green juices and endless salads that the contestants must eat to keep in such good shape. But Dani guarantees that the contestants are far from healthy with their meal choices.

Islanders are treated to five-star buffet meals at lunch and dinner

"There are salads, meat and fish, but you would just end up eating their chips because the chips were so nice," shared the 2018 winner.

"Honestly, I used to say to Samira: 'please don't let me eat the chips today'. I mean honestly, I was eating chips every day… I realised I probably shouldn't be doing that."

Dani went on to win the show with partner Jack Fincham in 2018

The eldest daughter of Danny Dyer added: "The boys were going 'oh we have lost so much weight in here' and we were saying: 'lost weight!? We've been eating all the chips!'"

Whilst we patiently wait for international travel restrictions to lift, we'll be dreaming of our next all-inclusive trip abroad…

Surf ambassador, Dani Dyer spoke to HELLO! at Hackney Foodbank in 2018, part of the Trussell Trust’s network. Find out more at www.trusselltrust.org