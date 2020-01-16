Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has been wowing viewers with her slender figure and down to earth personality on the ITV2 show. We assumed the 25-year-old Democratic Services Officer had always looked as toned as she currently does in the reality TV programme, however, a post on Shaughna's Instagram page shows otherwise. In November 2019, the TV star shared three photos on her social media charting her incredible weight loss since 2016. Captioned: "Consistency, not perfection," the star posted a photo from 2016, one from 2017 and another from 2019. It's clear to see Shaughna has slimmed down considerably since the first snap.
In the 2016 picture we see a curvaceous Shaughna posing for a selfie in her underwear. By 2017, the star has lost a lot of weight, revealing a more defined waist and toned arms and legs. The star looks even slimmer in the most recent photo from 2019, as she takes a selfie in a matching black underwear set.
Photo: Instagram/ Shaughna Phillips
Shaughna's photos inspired her followers, with one telling a friend: "She did it! We can too lol." One fan wrote: " Total respect for putting this up, shows the kind of person you are! Well done on your journey," while another posted, "My fave girl so far..So down to earth n normal."
On taking part in Love Island, Shaughna previously said: "I’m chatty, funny and clever – people won’t expect it from me. When they hear me speak about certain things they’ll be shocked. I like to get on with everyone, too."
The contestant is looking for someone who is "funny, a little bit smart… someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it" and says her celebrity crush is previous Islander, Jack Fincham.
Shaughna revealed: "My last boyfriend I was with cheated on me. I always used to think if I got cheated on it’d be door shut, go away. It's not like that, cheating messes you up. I could never do that to anyone. I wouldn’t like to be with someone who had cheated in their past."