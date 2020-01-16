Love Island's Shaughna Phillips reveals amazing weight loss - see her before and after photos The reality TV star looks so different from 2016

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips has been wowing viewers with her slender figure and down to earth personality on the ITV2 show. We assumed the 25-year-old Democratic Services Officer had always looked as toned as she currently does in the reality TV programme, however, a post on Shaughna's Instagram page shows otherwise. In November 2019, the TV star shared three photos on her social media charting her incredible weight loss since 2016. Captioned: "Consistency, not perfection," the star posted a photo from 2016, one from 2017 and another from 2019. It's clear to see Shaughna has slimmed down considerably since the first snap.

In the 2016 picture we see a curvaceous Shaughna posing for a selfie in her underwear. By 2017, the star has lost a lot of weight, revealing a more defined waist and toned arms and legs. The star looks even slimmer in the most recent photo from 2019, as she takes a selfie in a matching black underwear set.

Shaughna's photos inspired her followers, with one telling a friend: "She did it! We can too lol." One fan wrote: " Total respect for putting this up, shows the kind of person you are! Well done on your journey," while another posted, "My fave girl so far..So down to earth n normal."

On taking part in Love Island, Shaughna previously said: "I’m chatty, funny and clever – people won’t expect it from me. When they hear me speak about certain things they’ll be shocked. I like to get on with everyone, too."

The contestant is looking for someone who is "funny, a little bit smart… someone I can watch the news with and have a conversation about it" and says her celebrity crush is previous Islander, Jack Fincham.

Shaughna revealed: "My last boyfriend I was with cheated on me. I always used to think if I got cheated on it’d be door shut, go away. It's not like that, cheating messes you up. I could never do that to anyone. I wouldn’t like to be with someone who had cheated in their past."