Anne with an E star Miranda McKeon, 19, reveals heartbreaking cancer update The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in June

Anne with an E star Miranda McKeon has opened up in detail about her heartbreaking breast cancer diagnosis.

The 19-year-old – who plays Josie Pye in the Canadian period drama series – revealed that she has had to begin the process of freezing her eggs after cancer spread to her lymph nodes.

One day after her June diagnosis, her doctor informed her and her mother, Jill that the difficult conversation had to happen sooner rather than later.

Miranda admitted that she began injecting herself regularly to harvest her eggs "as a precautionary step" one week later.

"It's a safety net. I'll probably be able to have kids naturally on my own, and hopefully they'll just be donated to science in however many years, but we'll see," she told People.

Miranda is still trying to remain upbeat and positive despite her cancer being considered Stage 3.

Miranda was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 19

"Although I don't have the easiest case scenario, like I wish it hadn't spread to my lymph nodes or that it was a little less complicated, I never had a moment where I was like, 'Oh, am I going to die from this?'

"That was never really a thought. I think this entire time it's been more of like, 'Okay, we're going to treat this and solve it.'"

Now, one week past her first chemotherapy infusion, Miranda revealed she is "making it my job to find the beauty in all of this".

She added: "I wouldn't have chosen this, I didn't choose this, I don't think anyone would choose this. But I'm making it my job to try and pull something out of this."

Miranda has completed her first round of chemo

Back in June, Miranda took to Instagram to inform her followers of the news while adding she was "hopeful" about the future.

"Pink is my new color!!!!! It is with a heavy yet hopeful heart that I share news that I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer," she began.

"I am 19 and as statistics go, the chances of having breast cancer at this age are one in a million! (Literally, look it up on Google) I am so special - but we knew this!"

Ending her post, she wrote: "But I have breast cancer that will be treated with chemotherapy, radiation and some sort of surgery (which will be determined by test results I am still waiting on). The good news is breast cancer is very treatable and very curable and I WILL BE OKAY!"

