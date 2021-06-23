Anne with an E star, 19, admits struggling with ‘huge loss' following breast cancer diagnosis The star detailed some of her difficulties with the diagnosis

Anne with an E star Miranda McKeon has opened up about feeling “a loss” just a few days after sharing a positive update regarding her breast cancer diagnosis.

After confirming that no cancer has spread beyond the lymph nodes on Tuesday and calling the day “a win,” the actress shared an update where she detailed the difficult road of recovery ahead of her.

She wrote: “While yesterday was a win (the cancer is contained in my right breast and right lymph nodes), my NYC appointment afterwards walked me through what the next year+ will look like, and that felt like a loss. A huge loss. I am frustrated because I feel that I am too tired and jumbled to focus on the things I love most.”

Miranda has opened up about feeling frustrated

The actress continued to say that she hasn’t been able to sleep, has had no appetite and has been lacking in emotions, and that she hasn’t been able to see her friends. She concluded: “Despite this, my mind is at ease knowing that all of my favourites will come back… My sleep will come back. My appetite will come back. My emotions will come back. My free time will come back.”

Anne with an E’s writer and executive producer Moira Walley-Beckett commented on the post: “All of this makes perfect sense. Hugging you tight. I hope you can feel our collective embrace,” while a fan added: “YOU ARE STRONG BABY.”

Miranda played Josie Pye on the show

The Josie Pye actress previously told fans about her diagnosis, writing: “It is with a heavy yet hopeful heart that I share news that I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer… I am 19 and as statistics go, the chances of having breast cancer at this age are one in a million! (Literally, look it up on Google) I am so special - but we knew this!

"I have breast cancer that will be treated with chemotherapy, radiation and some sort of surgery (which will be determined by test results I am still waiting on). The good news is breast cancer is very treatable and very curable and I WILL BE OKAY!"

