Anne with an E star Miranda McKeon reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis The actress is just 19 years old

Anne with an E star Miranda McKeon has revealed the sad news she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The actress, who plays Josie Pye in the Canadian period drama series, took to Instagram to inform her following of the news while adding she was "hopeful" about the future.

"Pink is my new color!!!!! It is with a heavy yet hopeful heart that I share news that I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer," she began.

"I am 19 and as statistics go, the chances of having breast cancer at this age are one in a million! (Literally, look it up on Google) I am so special - but we knew this!

"In these slides I have shared information on what my past 4 days have looked like, why I have decided to share this on social media, information on my cancer, a note not to be scared, and a message to my family and friends. Ps. I'm horrible at spelling so I am acknowledging in advance of any typos."

The star then shared a series of images of handwritten notes explaining her journey so far, before assuring her fans and followers that they need not be scared by her situation. "I won't get super specific because I don't want people Googling and scaring themselves (I also don't have all the answers yet)" she wrote in one note.

Miranda shared the news on Instagram

"But I have breast cancer that will be treated with chemotherapy, radiation and some sort of surgery (which will be determined by test results I am still waiting on). The good news is breast cancer is very treatable and very curable and I WILL BE OKAY!"

Meanwhile, Miranda's followers flooded the comment section underneath the post to offer messages of support and love. One person wrote: "Still looking chic in the hospital robe!! You're gonna crush this I love u [sic]."

Another said: "Miranda my heart. I'm sending you all my love and strength. This is heartbreaking." A third fan wrote: "Stay strong, Miranda. We love you so much."

