Anne with an E star cast in Stranger Things season four - and the fan reaction is brilliant 

Stranger Things season four announced a whole host of new cast members for the upcoming series, and fans were thrilled to see Amybeth McNulty, who played Anne in Anne with an E, in the line-up - while of course still wanting the hugely popular period drama to make a comeback.

Netflix tweeted: "Stranger Things Season 4 has added four new cast members including Anne with an E herself: Amybeth McNulty! She'll play Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes."

Taking to Twitter to discuss the casting, one person wrote: "So happy for Amybeth!! Hope we’ll see her in s4 of anne with an e as well," while another added: "So happy for her! We would love to see her in Season 4 of Anne with an E too hopefully."

A third wrote: "Excited to see Amybeth being a part of Stranger Things! Now please bring Anne with an e back. The story was left incomplete and we deserve the two more seasons the creator of the show had in store."

Anne with an E was cancelled back in 2019 after three series. The executive producer of the show, Moira Walley-Beckett, confirmed the news that the show won't be returning in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing: "Beloved fans & friends of #AWAE, I’m sorry for the sad Netflix/CBC news today/ I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after three wonderful seasons."

She continued: "My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show - proud of my talented cast, crew, writers, and directors for working together so passionately to bring my vision of #annewithane to life." Fans have been campaigning for the show's return ever since.

