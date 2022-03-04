Matt Lucas sparks fan reaction after slimline The One Show appearance The GBBO presenter was promoting his new book

Matt Lucas appeared on The One Show on Wednesday to promote his new book, and fans were preoccupied with the presenter's new slimmed-down appearance.

MORE: GBBO's Matt Lucas' autoimmune condition changed his life: 'I was never allowed to forget'

Wearing a smart black suit, the Great British Bake Off presenter looked trimmer than ever, with fans full of praise for his new look, writing: "Matt Lucas looks amazing" and "Matt Lucas is looking fabulous on The One Show tonight. He's very charming to meet too!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Lucas spoofs Boris Johnson

Matt also shared a photo of his new physique on Instagram, with Rebel Wilson liking the snap and actor Sean Maguire commenting: "You look great bud. Can’t wait to see you soon.x" and fans flooding the comments section with praise for his transformation, with messages including: "You look super handsome Matt!", "You're so thin! You're amazing! I love you!!!" and "Wow Matt you look fab brother."

READ: David Walliams and Matt Lucas reunite for heartwarming reason

MORE: The heartbreaking story behind Matt Lucas' husband's death

Matt hasn't addressed his weight loss (and nor should he have to), but in the past has spoken about his motivation to slim down.

Matt Lucas appeared on The One Show to promote his new book

In an appearance on Lorraine last year he said: "I've lost some weight, I needed to take the edge off, because I put on a lot of weight in lockdown."

"I just had to do something about it," he added, to which Lorraine said: "Yes, just not eat as much and move around a wee bit more, that's kind of what you have to do."

Matt said: "I've still got a bit of a tum, I've got a little bit of a tum, I'm not a skinny Minnie."

Matt Lucas discussed his weight loss on Lorraine in May 2021

Matt has talked about his exercise regime in the past, explaining his housemate is a personal trainer – having a live-in fitness professional sure wouldn't hurt in the quest to tone up!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.