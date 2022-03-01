Alex Scott surprises fans with her strict daily routine The presenter takes 11 different vitamins each day to look after her health

It's no secret that Alex Scott, 37, is one of the fittest women on TV – she is a former footballer after all – but it still came as a surprise to fans when The One Show presenter shared her daily supplement routine on Instagram.

In two separate posts, Alex shared the full extent of her vitamin regime. In the morning she posted a photo of the palm of her hand with seven capsules, captioned: "Feel like I'm a walking pharmacy with the amount of different vits I take at the moment [laughing crying emoji]."

Later on at bedtime, she posted a photo of three more capsules along with a liquid supplement, captioned, "Stay healthy. The night pills."

Alex Scott shared a photo of her daily vitamins

While Alex didn't share the vitamins she's taking, we imagine some of them are probiotics. In her January 2021 BBC documentary The Truth About Mental Health, Alex, who has previously suffered from depression, explored the importance of probiotics for boosting your mood.

Alex Scott takes four supplements at bedtime

Meanwhile, Alex was among the celebrities who paid tribute to music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards following his death last week. Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared two photos of them together, showing them posing for the camera and smiling.

"You had an energy and a light that only few have, the kindest of souls that are hard to find, you brought a smile to my face always," she began her emotional post.

"We were literally just making plans…naaa..this is hard to take, I'm in complete shock. This ain't right!!"

