The One Show's Sam Quek missed major event due to 'ill health' The Question of Sport host and Olympian was unable to attend the Pride of Britain Awards

The One Show and Question of Sport host Sam Quek and husband Tom Mairs are expecting their second child, and according to a recent tweet by Sam, the Olympian's pregnancy hasn't been completely smooth sailing. In fact, the star was forced to miss the Pride of Britain Awards because of "ill health".

She wrote: "Gutted not to be able to attend the Pride of Britain Awards this evening due to ill health. #PregnancyProblems. It's the only awards ceremony I always try to get to as it's always an amazing night with superb and well deserved winners."

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Sam Quek

She added: "Have a fab night @carolvorders & co."

Since, several of Sam's fans have sent her their well wishes. One replied: "Hope you're ok Sam. Feel better soon x," to which Sam said: "All good, just a little under the weather and exhausted having had a full week of filming."

Others added: "Sorry to hear about your health issues. I hope you feel better soon lovely Sam," and: "Hope all is well. Get well soon."

Gutted not to be able to attend the #PrideOfBritainAwards this evening due to ill health. #PregnancyProblems 🙈😂



It’s the only awards ceremony I always try to get to as it’s always an amazing night with superb & well deserved winners.



Have a fab night @carolvorders & co pic.twitter.com/Ebl9u2Pfx6 — Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) October 30, 2021

Sam took home Olympic gold at the Rio 2016 games as she competed in the hockey heat. She missed out on being part of the London 2012 Olympics, but competed for England at the 2013 EuroHockey tournament and 2014 Commonwealth Games, where she won silver.

Sam married Tom Mairs in 2018

She beat the Netherlands on penalties at the 2016 Rio Olympics, as she took home gold, marking the first time that team GB won Olympic gold in the women's hockey heat.

Sport is clearly Sam's passion, as besides her role as a presenter on Question of Sport, she has also featured on sports comedy panel game show Play to the Whistle, alongside Holly Willoughby.

Earlier this year, she also joined Dan Walker in the BBC studio for the Olympic Breakfast segment, where the pair reported on the athletes at Tokyo 2020.

