Matt Lucas breaks silence following backlash for controversial GBBO comments

Great British Bake Off star Matt Lucas previously came under fire for controversial comments he made during last week's episode. According to viewers, he suggested going gluten-free was only a "fashion" choice for many people, but they were quick to point out that coeliac disease is a very real and potentially serious issue.

The theme of the show was 'free-from', and as Noel Fielding explained to the quarter finalists that the cakes were required to be "beautifully decorated" with two tiers, Matt replied: "Like the two tears I shed for my gluten brothers who have been cast aside for the wants and vagaries of fashion."

Several viewers then took to Twitter to criticise Matt for his remark.

One said: "Gluten free isn't the 'vagaries and fripperies', coeliacs have no choice and any gluten makes us seriously ill, it can lead to stomach cancer among other things. It's certainly not for fashion Matt Lucas."

Ok please stop saying Gluten Free diets are a ‘Fashion’!!!

Coeliac disease is not a fashion, it is an autoimmune disease where the body attacks itself after Gluten ingestion!

I’m sick of this bullshit! If I could eat gluten I would!

Another added: "Ok please stop saying gluten free diets are a fashion! Coeliac disease is not a fashion, it is an autoimmune disease where the body attacks itself after gluten ingestion! I'm sick of this [expletive]. If I could eat gluten I would!"

A registered doctor agreed: "Cooking shows really need to stop referring to gluten free food as 'fashionable'. It's not a health fad, it's essential for people with coeliac disease. Do better."

Since, Matt has taken to Twitter to clarify his thoughts around the issue. He shared a link to a post from charity Coeliac UK, reading: "Coeliac disease is an autoimmune disease where the body's immune system attacks its own tissues when eating gluten. Following a gluten free diet is a health necessity and not a dietary choice. Retweet to raise awareness. #CoaeliacDisease."

Matt captioned his retweet: "Following on from 'Free From' week on the Bake off, I am happy to share this info…"

You can find more information on coeliac disease via the NHS and Coeliac UK.

