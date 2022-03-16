Fern Britton worries fans with health update after she shares mystery symptoms The presenter said she was feeling 'so achy'

Fern Britton's fans rushed to share their concern after she tweeted that she wasn't feeling well.

The author, 64, wrote on Twitter: "I'm so achy today. No Covid but whole bod in need of a recharge." Ferne's fans weren't convinced that she was Covid-free, with one saying: "Hope you are better soon. If you have done a covid test, remember it is better to do it in the throat and not nose," while another advised: "I tested negative even though I had sore throat and achey . Did another test later in the day and was positive."

One fan checked in with Fern, asking: "How you feeling now - any improvement?" and Fern replied: "In bed tucked up."

Another follower messaged Fern to ask if she's still into cycling, with Fern responding: "Having a break but must get started again."

I’m so achy today. No covid 👍🏼 but whole bod in need of a recharge 😌 — Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) March 15, 2022

Fern has long been a keen cyclist, noting in 2011 that she was "cycling like mad" yet not losing weight, which was what led her to have a gastric band fitted in 2008, which helped her shed five stone, going from a size 22 to a size 12.

The former This Morning presenter has had a rocky ride with her health, though. In 2016 she contracted sepsis (defined as a life-threatening reaction to an infection, per the NHS) after becoming seriously ill from a routine hysterectomy.

Just last month, Fern put aside her 13-year feud with Phillip Schofield to congratulate him on 40 years in TV, saying: "Forty years is an incredible milestone and it's time for you to stop and look back and see all that you have achieved and be proud of it."

"So I'm wishing you a very happy future. Congratulations and keep going."

Ferne shares her fitness journey with her followers

Fern handed in her notice in 2009 after seven years on This Morning. At the time, it was claimed she felt "undervalued by ITV" and that she was "living in Phil's shadow".

