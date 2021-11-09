Loose Women's Denise Welch shares controversial update on battle with Covid The Loose Women host recently revealed she had been diagnosed with the virus

Loose Women host Denise Welch recently revealed she had been diagnosed with Covid, just weeks after overcoming a crippling case of bronchitis. Now, the star has given her fans an update on her battle with the virus.

She took to Twitter, writing: "I've had two jabs and recovered from Covid," before going on to spark debate as she questioned the necessity of a Covid booster jab.

"Why should I be forced to have a booster to travel abroad next year!!" she added. "And if anyone says you need a malaria jab to travel to certain countries. Yes, but you can choose to go elsewhere. This is destroying our freedoms and it has to stop."

Since, several of Denise's followers have shared their thoughts.

One wrote, "I don't get why you would have the first two then not have the booster if you felt that strongly, why did you have the first two?" Denise replied, "Because we were told that would be it!!"

Another replied, "They aren't forcing you," to which Denise said, "Well they are if I want to travel!"

And a third wrote, "I had mine on Saturday so had all three and can't see how it's a problem. It's protection for yourself and others. But let's face it, soon we will all be banned from all countries with way spreading here and the government doing nothing." Denise responded, "Protection for others? How?"

Denise Welch is part of the Loose Women panel

According to the NHS, a Covid booster vaccine "helps improve the protection you have from your first two doses of the vaccine," while "It helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19."

Denise originally shared she had Covid in another post on Twitter. "Just had Covid," she wrote. "Nothing like the bronchitis I had recently which was the most ill I've ever been. Lost taste and smell with both. At work ten days ago. Was removed from set and they had me tested."

