Kate Garraway tackles health problems with latest technology: 'A very personal one'

Kate Garraway's new series Your Body Uncovered With Kate Garraway uses the latest technology to help patients understand their everyday medical conditions.

Wednesday's episode takes a deep dive into how Covid affects the lungs, showing 3D footage of the lungs of people who contracted the virus. Kate called the episode: "A very personal one for me," writing on Instagram: "Knowlege is power and I hope that understanding more helps you arm yourself with what you need to stay healthy. Let me know what you think!"

In a sneak peek at the show, Kate says: "What if you could uncover your body and understand what's really going on inside? In the UK nearly a third of us have contracted Covid, but what if you could see the damage the disease can do to your lungs? Well now you can."

Kate's husband Derek Draper contracted Covid early on in the pandemic and has never fully recovered. Kate said in February 2022 that her husband is "still terribly affected by Covid" and that the illness has "undoubtedly" impacted his "brain connections to his body."

Kate recently revealed that she accompanied her husband on an 11,000-mile trip to Mexico for cutting-edge medical treatment that they hope will make a difference to his recovery. Derek is set to return to Mexico for 28 days in March for more treatment.

Kate shared a trailer for her new documentary

Kate said she's reluctant to share too much about what the treatment is, saying on GMB, "I want to be slightly careful about saying too much, because I'm aware everybody will go, 'What is the trial?'"

Speaking about the visit to the specialist clinic, Kate said: "It's all come about because of the first documentary. This is a doctor who works in the US and he's been working for 13 years on clinical trials of this treatment and he is just at the point of waiting for approval on it and of course, 11 years ago there was no such thing as Covid so he's been looking at it for other things.

Episode one of Your Body Uncovered focused on fibroids

"When he saw the documentary, he had already started helping people with the impact of Covid and he saw it and saw Derek and said, 'I can help this man.'"

Before making the trip to Mexico, Derek had to undergo oxygen and pressure tests to check he was fit to fly. Kate and Derek were accompanied by a specialist travel nurse to ensure his safety.

