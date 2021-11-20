Lorraine Kelly has been applauded by her fans after she opened up about getting her COVID booster jab.

The 61-year-old TV presenter shared a photo from inside a vaccination centre where a nurse was administering her shot, as the star styled out a fashionable woollen jumper. Although her face was obscured by the blue face mask that she was wearing, it was clear from her facial expressions that Lorraine was clearly pleased that she getting her third vaccination.

In her caption, she wrote: "Just got my booster! So easy. Please make sure you get yours. THANK YOU @NHS #covidbooster #lucky #thankful #kindness."

Fans rushed to support the star following her news as they shared messages of congratulations.

One penned: "Yay! Go Lorraine! I had mine on Weds too. A good feeling - thank you @NHS and all the volunteers at the vaccination centres all over the country."

A second added: "Had mine last Friday didn't feel a thing and no after effects thank you NHS," and a third simply commented: "Got mine today too."

A fourth admitted that they suffered from side effects, but were glad they had it done anyway, explaining: "Had mine last Sat, had Pfizer for booster, AZ for first two, had awful side effects from booster, just beginning to feel okay today, would rather have some side effects from vaccine than COVID! Well done Lorraine and #nhs."

The Lorraine presenter has always been open about her health, as she previously admitted that her menopause experience was "horrible".

"My husband didn't know what was going on!" she said. "He said, 'What can I do, how can I help?' It was him who said, 'You have to get some help'."

From there, Lorraine spoke to ITV's resident doctor, Dr Hilary Jones, who suggested it was her menopause taking shape. "We quite rightly talk about women going through the menopause," she said. "But partners go through it too and I don't think we talk about it enough."

