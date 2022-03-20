Perrie Edwards 'full of regret' after TikTok challenge ends in disaster The Little Mix star took on TikTok's Sprite challenge...

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards was left fighting for breath and retching after filming a TikTok challenge with friend Ellie Hemmings resulted in disaster.

The 28-year-old songstress branded her attempt at the challenge the "stupidest idea", before telling fans she was full of regret as she rolled on the floor clutching her chest. Taking to Instagram to share the aftermath of her 'Sprite Challenge', Perrie was reduced to fits of giggles as her friend filmed her trying not to vomit.

TikTok's latest #spritechallenge has gained over 70million views since first gaining traction on the popular social media site.

Comic clips show TikTok fans quick to film their own take on the trend, which challenges users to see if they can drink an entire bottle of Sprite without burping… ah, don't you just love the Internet?

"I'm feeling really sensitive," the mother-of-one told her friend, sharing the clip with fans and writing: "Me and @elliehemmings did the fizzy pop challenge on TikTok and this was the aftermath. HORRIBLE."

Perrie didn't feel too well after the challenge

Perrie was pictured writhing around her hands and knees as she held herself back from being sick. Sharing a video on TikTok and Instagram, Perrie added: "Feeling so regretful."

Fans were quick to react to Perrie's hilarious video on TikTok, rushing to the comments to share strings of laughing emojis and comic messages.

"THE NOISE YOU MADE HALFWAY THROUGH," one fan exclaimed, as another penned: "Perrie you have won this challenge by far."

"I'm crying. You can see the dedication on your face," added a third.

The Little Mix star is usually glammed up and glowing on Instagram

Perrie's daring TikTok endeavours come just after the star returned from a sun-soaked getaway in Dubai - and there's no denying the singer is one gorgeous and glowing mama since giving birth to her son Axel, who she shares with partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The former X Factor star shared several snaps in tiny bikinis and stunning outfits, showing off her healthy toned figure and gorgeous post-birth body during her break away.

