Perrie Edwards has had an operation on her throat after years of problems with her oesophagus. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the Little Mix star made the announcement with her fans by sharing a snap of herself indulging in a chocolate dessert after undergoing surgery. The makeup-free picture showed the 25-year-old singer wearing her hospital wristband. "Only I would have an operation then ask to be taken to The Ivy for my favourite chocolate bomb dessert," she said in the caption. "My oesophagus can't come between me and my love of food. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."

Fans immediately rushed to send the star their well-wishes, with one writing: "Hope that you feel better soon Perrie and that you recover very very fast." Another said: "Speedy recovery! Thank you for being strong and always encouraging us to be ourselves and not hiding our faces because we are beautiful as we are." A third follower noted: "You look even more beautiful without makeup, I don't know what you're worried about, Alex [Oxlade-Chamberlain] is a lucky man."

The post comes shortly after Perrie opened up about her insecurities growing up with her skin. Writing to her 8.2million followers, the pop star wrote: "Growing up I was always insecure about the freckles on my face. Over the last couple of years I’ve started to embrace them and don’t feel I need to hide them anymore." She then shared a quote for others to live by: "Embrace your individuality. Love what you love without worrying about judgement." Perrie appears to have a new-found confidence since finding love with footballer Alex. The pair recently returned from a sun-drenched holiday in Greece. The couple have shared loved-up photos, and appear more in love than ever.

