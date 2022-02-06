Perrie Edward's bikini body is incredible - Here are the Little Mix star's fitness secrets The Little Mix star gave birth six months ago

There's no denying Perrie Edwards is one gorgeous and glowing mama since giving birth to her son Axel, who she shares with partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

LOOK: Perrie Edwards' mind-blowing Surrey mansion to raise first baby

The Little Mix star, who recently spent a sun-soaked week in Dubai with her family, has been sharing several snaps in tiny bikinis and stunning outfits, showing off her healthy toned figure and gorgeous post-birth body. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the blonde beauty posed with her six-month-old baby in a pastel green bikini set, looking radiant as ever.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Perrie Edwards shows off her epic bikini body on first holiday with baby Axel

"These photos are gorgeous, you're glowing," wrote one fan, while another penned: "BODY GOAAALS."

"You look so good! No way you just had a baby," quipped a third fan.

DISCOVER: Perrie Edwards opens up about pregnancy hair loss in candid video

Though you should always take returning to exercise after giving birth at your own pace, the former X-Factor star undeniably owes her gym-honed figure to a dedicated workout routine and healthy lifestyle.

Perrie stunned fans with a series of gorgeous photos from her recent holiday

HELLO! has uncovered Perrie's postnatal fitness secrets to help motivate your next workout, whenever you're ready to take on the challenge.

Don't be afraid to hire a personal trainer

Perrie has admitted to having personal training sessions and following fitness plans in the past, having previously credited dancer Danielle Peazer for playing a huge role in helping her stay in shape.

Taking to Instagram in July 2020, the Little Mix star wrote: "I reached out to my girl @DaniellePeazer (very last minute [eye roll emoji]) before my holiday and she put me through my paces and I'm so thankful.

Danielle, who is a professional dancer and personal trainer, says the secret to quick results is sticking to workouts you enjoy, combining short bursts of cardio with ab workouts, leg exercises and stretching.

SEE: Best protein powders for women – what are the benefits and why do I need it?

MORE: Running gear essentials for women who want to get training in 2022

Try to do at least three workouts a week

It's clear that consistency is key when it comes to actually seeing results from your workouts. Danielle told The Sun she worked with Perrie "almost daily" when she was having personal training sessions, but says the ideal amount for a healthy, active lifestyle is three workouts a week.

Perrie's workouts with Danielle lasted between 45 minutes to an hour, with the songstress performing each exercise for around 30 to 45 seconds, with a rest, before repeating them.

The Little Mix star used to workout everyday

Danielle revealed: "I said to Perrie at the very start, 'You don’t have to like me over the next few weeks, you just have to do as I say!'"

Be kind to yourself

Whether you're starting your postnatal exercise routine, or you're simply interested in a healthier lifestyle, its important to be kind to yourself and realistic with your expectations.

Perrie previously told Glamour: "I think, do you know what, I'm going to be honest and say, the times I actually pick myself apart and feel miserable is when I get papped in a bikini.

"Or papped in a way that one, I'm not aware that I'm being papped. And two, it makes me feel dirty. People will say to me, "Oh, you look great!" I'm like, "Are you kidding me? Do I look like that?" Then I'll cry. Like, I'll actually cry.

"'I'll say, "I'm hideous, I'm this and this." It really gets to me and I have to remind myself to let it go. It's a few bad pictures, who cares? But it takes a lot to get to that point. It's easier said than done – it's really horrible."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.