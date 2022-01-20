Perrie Edwards opens up about pregnancy hair loss in candid video Fans were quick to support the Little Mix star

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards stunned fans this week with unseen photos from her pregnancy with son Axel, who is now five months old.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, the songstress gave fans an insight into the different reality of pregnancy - sparking concern regarding her hair loss. In a three-part clip that saw Perrie, 28, filming herself from her bed, the new mum shared her concerns for her hairline, which was unexpectedly growing several tufts of baby hair.

WATCH: Perrie Edwards in shock after experiencing hair loss from pregnancy

"I just wanna know, what's with this hair?" asked Perrie as she parted the tufts on her hairline. "It could be growth from having the baby but he's nearly five months now…

"Is this all going to fall out or is this going to grow? I don't understand what it is. It's literally all through my hairline," she continued.

Perrie showed fans her 'baby hair'

The star, who shared her son with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, then asked fans: "Is this some sort of joke? I mean, I'm blessed that it hasn't fallen out, but what is that?"

Thankfully, Perrie was inundated with responses from fans who had experienced the same kind of hair loss and regrowth following their own pregnancies.

"It's regrowth from losing hair straight after birth!" replied one fan, as another agreed: "Baby hair! (Literally named that because women get it after having a baby) It will grow longer over time."

"It'll grow!" reassured a third fan, "It's just postpartum baby hairs," they continued.

Perrie became a mother for the first time in 2021

Perrie has been quick to share moments from her pregnancy and early motherhood with fans, but remains fairly private when it comes to sharing photos of her son.

The Between Us singer, who has just confirmed Little Mix's hiatus next year, thrilled fans last month when she shared the most precious video of Axel dressed in a white onesie, wearing Christmas tree embellished socks pulled up over his knees.

Dancing his way into the frame, Axel's little legs looked like he was boogying to Elton John's Step Into Christmas, with the video ending as his bemused face came into shot.

The adorable video marks one of the first times fans have seen baby Axel as Perrie has chosen to keep the youngster out of the limelight since his birth.

