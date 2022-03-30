The Queen's unusual way she manages mobility issues – all the details Her Majesty is nothing if not resourceful

The Queen has been open about her mobility issues of late. During an in-person appearance in February, Her Majesty, who was standing with the aid of a walking stick, pointed to her left leg or foot, and quipped: "Well, as you can see, I can't move."

Never one to let her health hold her back, The Queen has found a genius way to manage the stiffness she feels in her legs. The royal has reportedly treated herself to a £62,000 golf buggy to zip around Windsor Castle in.

While she is said to use a wheelchair much of the time now, her snazzy golf buggy is quite the upgrade. According to Golf Monthly, who we trust are experts when it comes to golf buggies, the Queen's vehicle of choice is made by Danish manufacturer Garia and features a number of high-quality extras – fit for a Queen, you might say.

It's quite the zippy buggy; the four-seater cart has a range of 50 miles before it needs recharging and can apparently reach speeds of 43mph. It reportedly has an onboard mini-bar too, for those long trips around the castle grounds.

The Queen's reported gold buggy of choice is rather snazzy

In case of getting lost in the estate, the golf buggy has a 10.1inch screen next to the steering wheel for maps and weather updates, as well as 'weather enclosure' doors, 14inch alloy wheels, Bluetooth speakers, a heated windscreen and cup holders.

The Queen has been using her stick for public appearances

It is said that her mobility issues are behind The Queen's recent scaling back of duties. Entertainer Christopher Biggins said on GB News last week: "I have heard the reason she's not doing a lot of the events she should be doing is because she's in a wheelchair and she doesn't want to be seen, because she's very proud."

