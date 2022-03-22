Is this the sad health reason behind the Queen's cancelled public events? Her Majesty turns 96 in April

Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, the Queen is scaling back the public events she attends, reportedly because she needs to use a wheelchair.

Last week it was reported that the Queen had had a wheelchair lift installed at Balmoral, and on GB News yesterday, entertainer Christopher Biggins told presenter Eamonn Holmes: "I have heard the reason she's not doing a lot of the events she should be doing is because she's in a wheelchair and she doesn't want to be seen, because she's very proud."

WATCH: Is the Queen's scaling back of duties down to her use of a wheelchair?

"She's very proud and she's been like this for the whole of her life. She's been the most wonderful monarch," Christopher said of the Queen.

"It's so very sad and I hope she is able to make her anniversary celebrations," the I'm A Celebrity winner added.

The Queen has been using a walking stick publicly since October 2021, after she began suffering from mobility issues. At the time Her Majesty was put on doctors' orders to rest.

The Queen has been using a stick since October 2021

Since then she tested positive for Covid, and has been performing light duties, such as virtual appearances, but cancelled her appearance at the Commonwealth Day service in London last week.

Her absence at the could have set a precedent for other upcoming big royal events. HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash says: "At nearly 96, it's remarkable that the Queen is as engaged and committed to her duties as ever. But she is not as mobile as she once was and inevitably, she is no longer able to carry out some of the physical elements of her work as she would want to.

The Queen always uses a stick for public appearances now

"It makes total sense that aides are factoring in her comfort when looking at her schedule from now on."

