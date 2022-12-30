Why did senior royals wear green to Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving? One of HELLO!'s top stories of 2022

The royal family's choice of clothing is never accidental – from royal ladies uniting by wearing burgundy to attend Princess Kate's Christmas carol service to their carefully curated mourning looks for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral. But do you remember the royals all wearing green to attend Prince Philip's special service of thanksgiving in March?

As the year draws to a close, we're taking a look back at some of the top stories that resonated with our readers this year. And there was one question on everyone's lips when members of the royal family including Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne and the late Queen all opted to wear green to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's commemorative service.

Shunning traditional black garments, the senior royals instead paid a subtle tribute to the late Prince Philip, whose livery colour was Edinburgh Green. The symbolic choice was a fitting way to remember the Queen's late husband as the colour was used over the years for things like his staff liveries and private cars, including the driving carriage at his funeral in April 2021.

The shade could also celebrate his long-standing association with the Rifles Regiment, who wear a green uniform. Philip had been Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment from 2007 until 2020, when he handed over the role to daughter-in-law Camilla.

Queen Consort Camilla further paid tribute to Prince Philip by wearing her special Bugle brooch, which she also sported at his funeral last year, as well as her regimental coat dress featuring bugle buttons. The silver Bugle Horn is used as the cap badge of The Rifles and is worn by every Rifleman today.

The Queen, Duchess Camilla and Princess Anne all opted to wear green

Meanwhile, the late monarch' brooch was another poignant nod to her spouse of more than 70 years. She proudly accessorised with her yellow gold, ruby and diamond scarab brooch, designed by Andrew Grima, which was a personal gift from Philip in 1966.

A number of mourners in the congregation at the time also wore the shade, including Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holder, Doyin Sonibare, who delivered a special tribute about the transformative effect Philip's youth scheme had on her life.

However, other members of the royal family opted for different colour schemes, with Zara Tindall donning a sombre navy look, Princess Eugenie sporting dark florals, and Duchess Kate looking beautiful in a polka dot Alessandra Rich number.

The late Queen's brooch was also a poignant tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

Also in attendance at the special service were a number of European royals including King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, who also opted for a gorgeous green hue.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also present in honour of their great-grandfather, marking the first time the youngsters attended a major public church service - a moment which would sadly be echoed in September when they attended the Queen's state funeral.

Almost 1,800 people packed the church, a stark contrast to Philip's funeral where only 30 were permitted to attend amid Covid restrictions, and the Queen was forced to wear a mask.

Queen Consort Camilla paid tribute in green

It's certainly been an eventful year for the royal family, who put on a united front as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla hosted their family in Sandringham for the first time.

The monarch and his wife were joined by senior members of the royal family for their Christmas Day walkabout, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

