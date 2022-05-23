Only Fools and Horses star shares good news amid cancer battle: 'Over the moon' Only Fools and Horse actor Patrick Murray is undergoing treatment for cancer

Patrick Murray, 65, who played Mickey Pearce in beloved TV show Only Fools and Horses took to Twitter to share an update on his cancer diagnosis with fans.

The actor explained that he was diagnosed with lung cancer in October 2021, and during treatment, a second tumour was found in his liver. Thankfully the star had good news to share with his legions of loyal followers.

Patrick Murray played Mickey Pearce in Only Fools and Horses

"Thanks again for all your lovely messages," he wrote. "As you may know, I was diagnosed with lung cancer last July. After an op in Oct to remove the tumour I had chemo to help prevent the cancer returning.

"During this chemo, another tumour was discovered in my liver. Luckily for me this cancer was unconnected to the lung cancer and was also treatable. I had a procedure called TACE to deal with this."

Patrick went on to share that he's been the all-clear regarding his lung cancer, but treatment is ongoing for his liver.

Patrick Murray was diagnosed with cancer in October 2021

"Last Friday l saw my oncologist," he wrote. "She told me the lung cancer was cured and that the tumour in my liver was shrinking. It's not over yet, but as you can imagine I am over the moon with this latest news."

He rounded off the series of posts thanking the NHS, and the thread was awash with well wishes from fans.

One wrote: "Fingers crossed you get the 100% all clear asap. Amazing news!!", while another penned: "Brilliant news, keep fighting this and stay strong, positive, you'll smash it, Patrick."

Patrick has recovered from lung cancer

We're sending our well wishes to Patrick for a full recovery.

