Oasis star shares upsetting tonsil cancer diagnosis – Liam Gallagher reacts

Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs took to Twitter to share he's been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

In a statement, the star, known as Bonehead, wrote: "I'm going to take a break from playing for a while. I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon."

Paul Arthurs will be missing Oasis' summer gigs

He continued: "I'm gutted I'm missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going and I'll see you soon."

Liam Gallagher was quick to send his bandmate support, writing: "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we're all thinking of you rasta you'll be back on stage before you can say r we doing Colombia."

Paul was inundated with support from fans and sent a follow-up message showing his appreciation, writing: "Thank you so much for all your messages of love and support, it's a massive help. I can't reply to you all but I've read every one, and it means so much. My turn to throw the love back at you now. Thank you and I’ll see you when I finish my treatment."

Paul Arthurs shared the news on Twitter and Instagram

The guitarist's announcement comes after Liam Gallagher shared his own health struggles last week, revealing he needs a hip replacement because of arthritis.

Liam told Mojo magazine he would rather "be in pain" than undergo the procedure, despite the fact he is in agony every day and has had to give up running because of his condition.

Paul Arthurs has been in Oasis since the band formed

Talking about his symptoms, Liam said: "My hips are f***ed, I've got arthritis, bad. I went to get it checked out and my bones are mashed up. The lady was going, 'Oh, you might need a hip operation, a replacement.'"

