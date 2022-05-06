Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers steps back from career amid cancer battle – all the details

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers opened up about his ill health on his podcast with fellow Hairy Biker Si King, sharing he's taking some time off to undergo cancer treatment.

"I haven't been too well recently, and basically I've got to have some chemo, so this year's going to be quiet for me," he said on the Hairy Bikers Agony Uncles podcast. "I'm not going to be filming, some of the festivals I'm not going to be able to go to, this year's a bit of a write-off.

Hairy Biker Dave Myers is having chemotherapy

"I've had to speak up about this because I don't want to hide under a rock, but I'd love it if people respected my privacy and let me get on with it and give Si all the support that he needs," Dave continued.

The 64-year-old celebrity chef didn't divulge what type of cancer he was being treated for, but reassured fans: "The prognosis is okay, I'm going to be fine.

"I've just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess and be a happy person."

Dave Myers asked fans to support Si King while he's unwell

Dave and Si's trademark look is unkempt hair and bushy beards, and Dave went on to explain he might look little different for the time being.

"I may be a baldy biker for a while, so that's just a warning, I don't want to make a fuss about it," he said. "Under these circumstances, it's something I have to live with, get on with it and crack on."

Dave said he might be a 'baldy biker' while he recovers

We're sending Dave and Si our well wishes.