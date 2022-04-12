Louise Minchin opens up about husband's health battle The former BBC Breakfast star spoke about her husband's health

Louise Minchin appeared on ITV's Tipping Point on Monday in a bid to raise money for the charity Move Against Cancer.

The star revealed the charity, which helps people with cancer get moving again, is the sort of organisation that would have hugely helped her husband David when he had the disease. "My husband had cancer when he was 28 so he would have very much benefitted from a charity like this. That's where the money is going," Louise said.

Speaking about the cause, Louise said: "You've already heard I’m a bit passionate about exercise. This charity is called Move and it works with people who are suffering with cancer or affected by cancer to get them moving."

The I'm A Celebrity contestant raised £2,600 for the charity, making it to the second round of the show.

Louise revealed she was extremely nervous about her appearance on Ben Shephard's gameshow, writing on Instagram: "Watching @itvtippingpoint on @itv player tonight was almost as nerve-wracking as actually doing it !! Oh my goodness. I am delighted to have won £2,600 for @movecharity and I know they are over the moon too. The money will help young people affected by cancer get back to exercise."

Louise made it to the second round in Tipping Point

Move took to Instagram to thank Louise for her efforts, writing: "We are so so grateful to Louise for her ongoing support of MOVE and for having us as her chosen charity on the show!"

The presenter's fans also heaped praise on her charitable effort, writing: "You are a great inspiration to all people affected by illness and your charity support," while another said: " You did really well."

Louise and David have been married since 1998

Louise's followers also commented on how glad they were to see her back on their screens, following her BBC Breakfast departure last September. One wrote: "Breakfast is not the same without you Louise you were the beating heart of that show."

