Princess Beatrice's teeth: a top dentist reveals transformation

The gorgeous Princess Beatrice has a lovely smile and is often seen laughing and smiling happily when she is photographed.

But has the redhead royal had anything done to her teeth?

We spoke to top dentist Dr Sahil Patel, Dentist & Founder of Marylebone Smile Clinic who told us his professional opinion on Princess Eugenie's younger sister's pearly whites.

Princesa Beatrice at Wimbledon

Braces:

"Princess Beatrice likely had a form of braces as a teenager, as many people with her facial form have crowding on their front teeth, particularly incisors. Following braces, she may have had a fixed wire retainer on the back surface of the teeth, which keeps the teeth from drifting, but can make it challenging to keep the teeth clean. This is a possibility in her case, but she may simply have a removable retainer for night time wear. Tooth contouring may have assisted in levelling the edges of her front teeth and improve symmetry where the braces have not been completely effective.

Whitening:

"The mother of-one appears to have undergone tooth whitening and contouring. She has white spots affecting her front teeth, we sometimes call this hypocalcification. This is caused by a disruption in formation of the enamel at a young age, and whilst the specific cause is poorly understood by dentists, it is a common cosmetic concern we see.

Beatrice has a lovely white smile

"She has likely attempted tooth whitening to help mask the white spots, and this helps by evening out the colour across the teeth, but the white spots usually whiten as well. The white spots are typically still visible afterwards, causing many patients to opt for further treatment, such as resin infiltration, composite bonding or ceramic veneers."

