Holly Willoughby's teeth: What has the Freeze The Fear star done to her smile? The presenter has a beautiful, natural smile

As well as being blessed by Holly Willoughby's daily appearance on This Morning, we're also being treated to an extra dose of the star on Tuesdays thanks to her presenting gig on BBC show Freeze The Fear.

Seeing so much of the presenter beaming away on the box has got many of us asking what has Holly Willoughby had done to her teeth to get her pretty, instantly recognisable smile? We turned to top dentist Dr. Rhona Eskander of The Chelsea Dental Clinic in London for her opinion on what work Holly's had done on her famous smile.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What has Holly Willoughby had done to her teeth?

"I absolutely love Holly Willoughby's smile, Dr. Rhona told us. "It's so beautiful and so natural."

"Holly Willoughby has a high lip line, which means she shows her gums and her teeth when she's smiling," Dr. Rhona explains, but while Holly's teeth look incredibly natural, it's still likely she'd had work done for her TV-ready grin.

1. Teeth straightening

Dr. Rhona says that in older photos of Holly, you can see that on the right-hand side of her smile, her teeth are slanted a little bit inwards. In more recent photos, her smile looks more even, so she has probably had her teeth straightened, according to Dr. Rhona.

Given that Holly is rarely away from our screens, the star likely had undetectable Invisalign braces to straighten her smile.

2. Teeth whitening

"Holly Willoughby has likely had whitening done too, because the shades of her teeth have jumped up a little bit as well," says Dr. Rhona.

3. Teeth contouring

Holly shows many teeth upon smiling, which is known as full buccal corridors – this means eight to ten teeth are on show when you smile, which is deemed the most attractive kind of smile. Think of Margot Robbie, Julia Roberts and Meghan Markle – they all have full buccal corridors.

"We can see Holly's smile is beautiful, natural and balanced," says Dr. Rhona. "She doesn't look like she's had any other work done such as bonding or veneers, but she might have had some gentle contouring to smooth out the edges of her teeth."

