Princess Kate's 'imperfectly perfect' smile is so easy to achieve

The Princess of Wales is not only admired for her timeless fashion sense but also for her radiant, effortlessly natural look.

Her recent appearance at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, where she looked elegant in a structured black coat and meaningful royal jewellery, once again captivated audiences.

© Getty The Princess of Wales flashed a beautiful smile on Sunday

According to Dr Andrej Bozic, an oral surgeon at Dentum, her warm and approachable smile - at 42, still as genuine and natural as ever - has become one of the most requested looks at the clinic, reflecting her enduring appeal and graceful charm.

"Kate Middleton's smile is the epitome of a natural-looking, 'imperfectly perfect' beauty," he told HELLO!. "It doesn't look overdone, overly white, or unnaturally straight; it's genuine.

"Patients come to us wanting a similar look because it's bright, youthful, and approachable - something people feel is sincere rather than Hollywood-perfect'."

What makes Princess Kate's smile stand out?

While her smile is undoubtedly well cared for, Dr Bozic suggests that the Princess has likely undergone subtle cosmetic enhancements that keep her look understated yet radiant.

© Getty Patients often want Kate's 'imperfectly perfect' teeth

"She may have had minimal alignment adjustments and conservative whitening treatments, avoiding extreme brightness. This gives her teeth a naturally white shade without the artificial brightness that can come from some veneers or intensive bleaching," he said.

Kate's smile, according to Dr Bozic, reflects a well-thought-out combination of subtle dental care that enhances her natural beauty while respecting her unique features.

"Kate's smile doesn't look over-straightened or overly symmetrical, which is key to its authenticity," he noted. "Our team often uses techniques like micro-adjustments and customised whitening that enhance without overwhelming the natural shape and colour of the teeth."

Dr Bozic's tips for achieving a similar look

For those aspiring to recreate Kate's "imperfectly perfect" smile, Dr Bozic recommends a conservative approach. "Avoid excessive whitening or over-correcting alignment. A very bright, overly straight smile can sometimes look less authentic. Instead, aim for treatments that bring out your natural shade of white and allow a bit of character in alignment," he advised.

For whitening, Dr Bozic recommends professional in-office treatments done gradually.

© Getty The royal has kept her look understated yet radiant

"We achieve the best results by matching the shade to the person's skin tone and gradually brightening over time for a more natural look."

For alignment, Dr Bozic suggests options like Invisalign, which allows patients to straighten their teeth discreetly without drastic changes that could affect facial symmetry.

"Minimal intervention is often all it takes to give patients a smile that's bright and naturally appealing," he said.

The allure of the authentic smile

Dr Bozic highlights that Kate's smile is proof that "imperfect" details, like slight variations in tooth size or spacing, can make a smile more memorable.

© Getty The Princess of Wales has an award-winning smile

"An authentic smile is one that conveys personality and warmth," he said. "Kate's smile does that perfectly - proof that beauty doesn't always need to be flawless."

For those seeking to emulate her look, his final advice is clear: "Stay true to yourself and avoid the trend for perfection. A little natural imperfection makes a smile uniquely yours."