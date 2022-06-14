Rochelle Humes posts teeth transformation photos – see pics

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rochelle Humes shared a photo from her dental appointment on Monday – and looked almost unrecognisable.

MORE: Rochelle Humes debuts dramatic hair transformation – and just wow

In the snap, shared from The Chelsea Dental Clinic in London, Rochelle has a contraption between her teeth to get her mouth wide open, giving her dentist full access to her teeth. Rochelle didn't share what she was having done, but was wearing glasses and had a suction device in her mouth.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Rochelle Humes' couples workout

Rochelle already has a glorious white smile, which appears unchanged since her early days in The Saturdays, so it's likely the presenter was undergoing a routine check-up, or a quick polish to keep her teeth gleaming white.

MORE: Why Rochelle Humes doesn't wear £45k engagement ring from Marvin#

SEE: Rochelle Humes swears by this collagen powder for glowing skin

It seems the mum-of-three hasn't always been so hot on her dental hygiene though – back in 2014, she tweeted: "Just left the dentist. I have put off going for years and ended up needing 6 fillings."

Rochelle looks after her teeth these days by using Parla Toothpaste Tablets, a sustainable alternative to traditional toothpaste - she even shared a photo of her morning routine with the tablets in.

Rochelle shared this photo from her dental appointment

Toothpaste tablets are designed to be chewed for a couple of seconds, turning them into a paste in your mouth. They come in refillable and recyclable glass jars or in cardboard cartons – cutting down your plastic waste (the average two-person UK household uses 24 tubes of toothpaste annually).

RELATED: The £7.99 exercise equipment Rochelle Humes always uses for her toned abs

Rochelle's toothpaste tablets of choice include fluoride which helps tooth enamel become more resistant to damage from acid and sugars, as well as immune-supporting vitamins B12 and vitamin E for improving gum condition.

Rochelle loves Parla Toothpaste Tablets

We know that Rochelle loves supplements (mainly JS Health's impressive offering) so it makes sense she uses supercharged toothpaste too!

Parla Original Toothpaste Tablets with Fluoride, £6.95 for 62 tablets, Amazon

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.