Zac Efron addresses plastic surgery rumors in candid interview

Zac Efron has finally quashed rumors after fans accused the star of changing his jawline with plastic surgery last year.

In a new eye-opening interview with Men's Health Magazine, the 34-year-old touched on his shock face transformation, attributing his changed appearance to a freak home accident.

WATCH: Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron official trailer

Sharing details of his shocking injury, Zac explained how he slipped on a pair of socks while running at home, causing him to shatter his jaw.

After crashing into a granite fountain, the star revealed how he lost consciousness before eventually waking up with "his chin bone hanging off his face."

Fans were baffled by Zac's appearance

Post-accident, Zac recalled the traumatic healing process during which his masseter muscles swelled to an abnormal size. "The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big," he said.

Fans were quick to spot Zac's changed appearance, with many suspecting that the actor had undergone plastic surgery.

Back in April 2021, the High School Musical actor started trending on Twitter after he appeared in a Facebook Watch video entitled Earth Day! The Musical. Noticing his heavier than usual jawline, his fans flocked to social media to share their disbelief.

The actor set the record straight, credit: Ture Lillegraven for Men's Health

"I refuse to believe this is Zac Efron," wrote one, whilst a second penned: "I think people are photoshopping him to look worse."

"He just looks like he may have a sinus infection and a sore tooth," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Zac Efron is naturally attractive, I don't know why he keeps messing up his face with cosmetic surgery."

Zac won his first Emmy award last year

Zac's candid interview comes after he celebrated a major milestone achievement in the world of TV. Celebrating news of his first ever Emmy award, the star took to social media last year to share his joy.

"Wow! Never expected this and so grateful. A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is," he posted alongside a shirtless snap of him from the show.

The Daytime Emmys announced its list of winners in the lifestyle and fiction categories on 18 July, and Zac won Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron. The eight-part series sees the actor explore different countries around the world and their sustainable ways to live.

