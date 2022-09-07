Amanda Holden shares childhood trauma that lead to depression

Amanda Holden always seems one of the sunniest people on TV, but the star revealed she has understood depression from a very young age.

Speaking of a spell in hospital aged nine, Amanda explained to The Guardian: "When I was nine [I] had my tonsils out. Two children contracted foot and mouth disease, so our whole ward was sectioned off and we weren't allowed visitors unless they were sterilised.

"I cried every day for the ten days I was in there – at nine I understood what depression was," she continued.

Luckily for Amanda, she has spent little time in hospital since that traumatic stay, with her good health possibly down to the lifestyle she leads.

Amanda is known to be a vegetarian and is fond of exercise including hiking, cycling and running. In fact, she said the day that she completed the gruelling London Marathon was among the best days of her life.

"I ran the London marathon with my mum [in 2009] and I loved it – apart from giving birth to Lexie, it was the happiest day of my life," she said.

Of her passion for running, the 51-year-old said: "I run and run and run; it gets my endorphins going, it gives me an hour to think, and I get a load of fresh air."

Amanda also has a strict supplement regime to keep her in top form, religiously taking collagen, which helps skin, hair and joints.

The star also enjoys outdoor swimming which is known to support the immune system and clear brain fog as well as ease stress and anxiety.

