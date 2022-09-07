Strictly's Helen Skelton shares self-care hack following marriage split

Helen Skelton has teamed up with Lorraine Kelly to encourage people to take time for themselves, with the new campaign 'Take Some Me Time', suggesting everyone takes 20 minutes for themselves every day.

During a candid chat with Lorraine, Strictly star Helen, 39, admitted she puts herself at the bottom of a long list of others, explaining: "There are so many things to do and think about every day. People always say 'a workout is only a tiny fraction of your day', but they don't have loads of other people to look after!"

The Countryfile presenter, who has three children, went on to say: "If you don't make time for yourself, you make time for illness."

Helen and her partner Richie Myler split up earlier this year, with Helen busier than ever now after taking on the challenge of Strictly Come Dancing, so me-time is hard to come by for the star.

"I see me time as crossing something off my list, such as walking the dog or going to the driving range with one of the boys, even just ten minutes if you can do a bit of stretching before the kids get up, that can help," she says.

Lorraine Kelly and Helen Skelton discussed the importance of me-time

Sharing how she likes to spend her alone time, Helen said: "I always feel better when I'm around greenery and that has been proven scientifically. Get out for a walk, get some fresh air, build it into your day and you'll feel the benefits."

Helen did just that this summer, spending time in Cumbria with her parents during the holidays. "Like me, my kids are always outside, my garage is full of tents, kayaks, paddleboards… you name it, it's there," Helen told HELLO!.

Helen Skelton likes to spend her me-time outside

"I've always been a walker, a climber, a hiker an outdoor swimmer," she continued.

With Strictly training now underway, we hope Helen is still able to make time for outdoor pursuits!

