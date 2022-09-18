King Charles' special adjustments at state event ahead of the Queen's funeral The former Prince of Wales has a long-standing issue

King Charles III is hosting a reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening, on the eve of the funeral of his mother Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The former Prince of Wales, who is now the reigning monarch, will host an array of dignitaries and world leaders, and the staff at the palace will already be on hand to make appropriate adjustments for Charles' ongoing back pain.

The King takes a special silk cushion to sit on to help with his discomfort. The MailOnline reported that it is "to ease his back pain, which makes it difficult for him to sit for more than an hour".

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Graham Tinsley MBE, former manager of the Welsh Culinary Team, confirmed that Charles does indeed require a special cushion.

King Charles sits on a cushion to help his back

"Wherever he goes for a banquet, he always takes a few things with him to be placed on his table. He always takes a little silver Maldon sea salt container, and his favourite cushion. You can always spot Prince Charles' place setting at a table, because all his bits and pieces are there," he said.

Among the guestlist for the Buckingham Palace reception are world leaders such as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

As well as British royals, there will be 30 members of overseas royalty, such as King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

The monarch suffers with back troubles

This special event is the last gathering ahead of Her Majesty's funeral which is held on Monday 19 September.

The state funeral service will be conducted by David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, reading Lessons.

At the end of the service there will be a two-minute silence and the national anthem will then draw the state funeral to an end at 12:00 pm.

After the funeral, the coffin will then travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch before moving to Windsor.

