Besides golf, tennis, polo and more, the royal family are also huge proponents of yoga. Meghan Markle picked it up from her mother, Prince Charles previously spoke out about the benefits of yoga for anxiety, and even the Queen has shown her support for the activity. So, in the spirit of coronavirus stress-relief, take a look back at all the royals who do yoga as inspiration for your own practice.

WATCH: Oprah Winfrey practises yoga with Meghan Markle's mother

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has practised yoga since she was seven

The Duchess of Sussex swears by yoga after being raised by her mother Doria, a yoga teacher. In an interview with Best Health in 2016, she said, "Yoga is my thing. My mum is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mummy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven. I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, 'Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.'" She has been known to attend hot yoga classes in LA, and is also a fan of London-based studio Heartcore.

Prince William

Prince William warmed up for polo with yoga

Prince William tried his hand at yoga in 2016, as he warmed up for a charity polo match with his brother Prince Harry. Though he wasn't quite dressed appropriately, he gave his best effort to cat-cow pose, stretching out the spine, as well as a combination of quad and hamstring stretches.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton practiced yoga ahead of her wedding

The Duchess of Cambridge invited a yoga instructor from the island of Mustique to her 2011 wedding, and also prepared for the birth of Prince George in 2013 with pre-natal yoga sessions. She carried on her practice once George had arrived, and no doubt will have been doing so during the lockdown period.

Prince Charles

Prince Charles spoke at the Yoga in Healthcare conference in 2019

The Prince of Wales is such a big believer in the benefits of yoga that he previously campaigned for therapeutic yoga to be offered on the NHS. He explained, "Yoga not only benefits the individual, but also conserves precious and expensive health resources for others where and when they are most needed." In a written address to the Yoga in Healthcare conference, he added, "For thousands of years, millions of people have experienced yoga's ability to improve their lives. The development of therapeutic, evidence-based yoga is an excellent example of how yoga can contribute to health and healing."

Camilla Parker Bowles

Camilla stayed at an India yoga retreat

Charles' wife, the Duchess of Cornwall spent a week at an Indian yoga retreat in 2012. An employee spoke of her visit and said, "She could do the difficult Asanas (poses) with ease. It seems she has done yoga before," and Camilla continues to practice years later. In an interview with the Telegraph in 2017, she said, "I do a bit of yoga. It's very good for you as you get older, it makes you less stiff – good for your muscles. It makes you much more supple. I think it's very important as you get older to take exercise and stretch."

Princess Diana

Princess Diana practiced yoga during her visit to India in 1992

Princess Diana was a regular at LA Fitness in Isleworth in West London, and was believed to take part in weekly yoga sessions. She visited India in 1992, where she also took part in classes.

The Queen

The Queen championed students doing yoga

Queen Elizabeth previously showed her support for yoga as she watched pupils practising at the opening of Westminster School in London. There's even a pose named the Queen: the shoulder stand.

