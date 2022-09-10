King Charles' sweet gesture to incorporate both sons Prince William and Prince Harry as he is proclaimed King Did you spot it?

King Charles III has just made a sweet gesture towards his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as he was proclaimed King.

The new monarch signed the official proclamation at St James’ Palace, with an ink pen and pot that was gifted to him by his sons.

RELATED: King Charles III proclamation at St.James's Palace - live updates

King Charles III, the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales at St James' Palace

It is unclear when the new King received the gift from the Duke of Sussex and the new Prince of Wales, but it comes as a touching tribute that ties the royals together, following the death of the beloved monarch Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

READ: Queen Elizabeth II's loving message to son Charles revealed

Prince William, the Queen Consort, Liz Truss and the Archbishop of Canterbury were the first to sign the official proclamation, followed by the other members of the council.

King Charles and his sons in 2014

It’s not the first time that King Charles has paid tribute to the pair. He shared a heartfelt series of photos of himself and his sons to mark Father’s Day earlier this year.

The new monarch also mentioned both of his sons in his first speech to the nation on Friday, saying that he wished to express "love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas".

Loading the player...

WATCH: The new monarch: The life and times of Charles

He continued the speech by referencing the new Prince and Princess of Wales: "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

MORE: How King Charles will lead the country into the new era

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are thought to remain in the UK for longer than first expected following the death of Queen Elizabeth, and are now expected to stay until after Her Majesty's funeral, which is likely to take place on Monday 19 September.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.