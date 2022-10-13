Lip flip: The 30-second tweakment for fuller, poutier lips How long does a lip flip last and does it hurt?

If you find that your top lip disappears when you talk and smile, a lip flip could be the answer.

In contrast to traditional lip fillers, which plump the lips and make them appear bigger by injecting a gel implant, a lip flip doesn't necessarily make lips look bigger when they're relaxed, but when you talk and smile your pout will look fuller.

WATCH: What's the difference between lip filler and a lip flip?

"A lip flip uses small amounts of Botox, mostly injected into the upper lip to relax the lip muscle, which makes the top lip roll out and pout a little bit," explains Dr. Emily Mehta of London's Story Clinics.

Who suits a lip flip?

Dr. Emily says that lip flips are particularly good for people who have a full but tight upper lip muscle, meaning that when they talk and smile their top lip seems to disappear even if it's quite full when they're relaxed.

Lip flip: before and after

"For the right person a lip flip makes a big difference, for others it will be subtle," she adds.

Dr. Emily says lip flips are good for patients who have a gummy smile, because the technique slightly lowers the upper lip, concealing the gums.

She points out that lip flips aren't as well suited for people who have a big space between the bottom of their nose and the top of their lip, as the space can be overpowered if your top lip is flipper.

"A lip flip works at any age, but it differs a lot from what you will achieve with traditional lip filler," Dr. Emily says. "If people are interested in lip treatment, they need to have their lips assessed by someone who can do both filler and lip flips and recommend which is best."

Dr. Emily does point out that because Botox is a muscle relaxer, if too much is injected, you could develop a lisp. "I wouldn't perform a lip flip on a singer or wind musician in case the subtle change in upper lip strength impacted what they do," she says.

How long does a lip flip last?

Lip flips are more temporary than lip fillers, wearing off in two or three months. "A lip flip doesn't last as long as filler because it's a very low dosage of Botox, to keep it looking and feeling natural," says Dr. Emily.

Are lip flips painful?

A lip flip is very fast, it takes 30 seconds, and there's no recovery time or downtime, so nobody will know you've had it done.

It takes about a week to notice you've had the procedure, with Dr. Emily saying it's a very conservative treatment, making it a great entry level treatment if someone is anxious about lip filler.

A lip flip costs from £195 at Story Clinics