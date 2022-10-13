Gum contouring and gum grafts: before and after transformation Gums are just as important as teeth for a perfect smile

We've all heard of veneers and composite bonding, but did you know your gums are just as key when it comes to creating a perfect smile?

"Gums are just as important as teeth when designing a bespoke smile," confirms Dr. Uchenna Okoye, who features on Channel 4's 10 Years Younger.

Dr. Reena Wadia, a top London gum specialist, agrees, explaining that she has seen a surge in gum rejuvenation treatments among women over 35.

So what are the options when it comes to gum treatments?

What is gum contouring?

If your grin is more gum than tooth, gum contouring, or crown lengthening, trims excess tissue and often bone to rebalance lopsided gums and showcase more teeth — it's the go-to for transforming a gummy grin.

Gum contouring: before and after

The procedure is performed with a laser or scalpel — much less painful than it sounds — for ultra-precision on every millimetre. And you can have it on one tooth or across your whole mouth.

Does gum contouring hurt?

"It's quick and non-invasive, so ideal for low pain thresholds,” says Uchenna. "It might be tender for a day or two, but it's much like having an ulcer."

How much does gum contouring cost?

Gum contouring costs from £200 per tooth with Dr. Uchenna. Find out more.

What is a gum graft?

If your gums are receding — when the root of the tooth becomes exposed — a gum graft could help to rejuvenate your smile.

Gum graft: before and after

Receding gums can be a sign of gum disease. The signs of gum disease can be subtle (for example, bleeding gums), but periodontitis, the most severe form of gum disease, can lead to tooth loss and affect the whole body, says Reena. "Teeth become loose and start to flare out so you get gaps, and it can be incredibly ageing," she explains.

Gum disease is usually preventable, by maintaining good oral hygiene and having regular check-ups.

Overzealous brushing and trauma are also leading causes of gum recession.

How to fix receding gums

The solution to receding gums is a gum graft, removing tissue from the roof of the mouth to bolster the receded area.

Is a gum graft painful?

"Gum grafts are done with local anaesthetic so it's painless — then two weeks later we remove the stitches," says Reena, who says this procedure is performed "every other day" in clinics such as her own.

What's the downtime for a gum graft?

"Most patients are back at work the following day and any discomfort can easily be managed with painkillers," says Reena.

How much does a gum graft cost?

Prices for a gum grafts start at £900 at Dr. Reena Wadia’s clinic, RW Perio. Find out more

