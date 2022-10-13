Janette Manrara displays svelte physique in sculpting gym wear

Janette Manrara showed off her gym-honed physique during a challenging strength training workout on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Miami-born professional dancer shared a snippet of her impressive gym session which saw her squatting a barbell laden with heavy weights.

WATCH: Janette tackled a gruelling workout

Working up a sweat, the It Takes Two host spiced up her workout with a set of Bulgarian split squats followed by some arduous leg raises and a session on the triceps machine.

Trading her usual sequined gowns for an athletic outfit, Janette opted to wear a cosy-looking ensemble featuring grey marl leggings, a lemon-yellow sports bra and a matching yellow cropped zip-up hoodie.

Janette hosts It Takes Two alongside Rylan

Sharing her fitness update with her legion of Instagram followers, the star included the caption: "Said I was getting back into it and so happy that I have. Only week two and already feeling stronger and happier.

"Strength training is something I have really enjoyed this past year, so whenever I'm not touring or dancing I get back to my sessions w/ @charlotte.melville… It's all about small steps in the right direction. There's no one formula for everyone."

The dancers tied the knot in 2017

She added: "Keep getting back up and into it, and don’t punish yourself for falling back. Eventually, those fallbacks will become less and less, and you will ultimately achieve a happier, healthier, stronger you."

Janette's fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Good grief, that is heavy," whilst a second penned: "Witness the fitness!"

"Strength training and Olympic lifting all the way, love seeing how strong you can get!" wrote a third, and a fourth added: "You go girl".

Janette and Aljaz are launching a festive show

The star's fitness update comes after she shared some exciting news last month. Alongside her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, Janette will be heading on a festive mini tour titled A Christmas to Remember.

The tour will last from 25 November all the way up to 18 December, passing through the likes of Portsmouth, Brighton, Bath, and London with the final show taking place in Newcastle.

