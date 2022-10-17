Best aesthetic treatments for ageing hands: Age spots, crepey skin and laxity These are the tweakments to try for youthful hands

Our hands are one of the first places on the body to show signs of ageing, thanks to the thinness of the skin, with pigmentation, thin crepey skin, prominent veins and loss of volume all making our hands look older.

"Our hands are often exposed to the sun and elements and are continuously in use throughout the day," says Dr. Yannis Alexandrides of 111 Harley St. "As we age, our hands lose volume and elasticity. The skin is particularly thin on our hands. and there is very little fat to provide structural support once the collagen and elastin levels start to deplete.

Hands before and after dermal filler

"This loss of fat becomes apparent almost immediately with loose, wrinkly skin appearing as well as pigmentation."

Our mitts also take a battering from the cold weather, and in the summer - the sun. While we'd never dream of going outside without SPF on our faces, our hands don't get the same attention, meaning they age at a faster rate, looking older than their time.

Combine all of this together, and it's no wonder our hands age at an alarming rate, and you're not alone if you feel bothered by your hands.

"There has definitely been an increase in patients seeking out hand rejuvenation," says Dr. Yannis. "So much so that we've created treatments specifically to help 'turn back the hands of time'.

"What commonly happens is people invest in taking care of their face and neck, so they look younger and rejuvenated in those areas. However, they overlook their hands which in turn can make them look older and are a tell-tale sign of their true age."

There are several aesthetic treatments you can try if your hands bother you – though keep in mind, ageing is a privilege denied to many!

Treatments for ageing hands

For pigmentation on hands: Try IPL

"IPL is an excellent treatment to rejuvenate the hands and improve pigmentation such as age and sun spots," says Dr. Yannis.

IPL is a laser treatment which uses lasers to reduce wrinkles, tighten skin and even skin tone by stimulating the growth of healthy skin cells and regenerating lost collagen.

Pain-wise, Dr. Yannis says it's tolerable and quick treatment. "We use a cooling gel that helps cool down the area, so the pain is minimal."

You'll start to see results in 10 to 14 days, priced from £330.

For crepey skin on your hands: Profhilo Body

Profhilo is a hyaluronic acid filler, designed to hydrate, stimulate the production of collagen and soften lines and crepiness in the hands.

It restores lost volume to the hands making veins less visible, taking about four weeks to see results, but they tend to last about six months. Your hands will feel and look firmer, with a youthful bounce to them.

Post-treatment, you're left with bee-sting-like bumps in the treatment area, but they will fade by the next day.

It is a little painful, but you don't need many injections, so it’s tolerable for most people.

Priced from £450

For skin laxity on your hands: Thermage FLX

Thermage FLX is a skin tightening treatment that uses radiofrequency to support collagen production to smooth and tighten the skin, making it a good choice if the skin on your hands has become loose - though results aren't immediate, so it's more of a waiting game.

It takes a few months to see the final results, but patients see tend improvements in skin elasticity in about two to three months, which continues to improve for up to a year.

This is another rejuvenating hand treatment that is tolerable pain-wise. No numbing cream is used. The procedure takes around 30 minutes, and there's no downtime.

Price from £220

For veiny hands: dermal filler

The backs of our hands have less fat than other areas of the body, so veins often show through more, which can make the hands look older.

Dermal fillers are one of the most effective treatments for ageing hands, replenishing lost volume, collagen and elastin immediately, creating a more youthful appearance, according to Dr. Yannis.

Hands before and after dermal filler

Filler help to treat volume loss by using hyaluronic acid to smooth, hydrate and plump the skin. The treatment takes up to 30 minutes, with results lasting up to nine months.

Swelling and bruising are common for up to a week.

Priced from £300

