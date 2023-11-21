The best collagen supplements – what are the benefits & do they really work?

Collagen supplements have been big news in the wellness industry for decades, and if you follow Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston or Amanda Holden on Instagram, chances are you'll have seen them singing their praises.

Collagen sales are still steadily on the rise. Last year, it was one of the top-selling products on Amazon among HELLO! readers - and according to the Boots Beauty Trend Report 2021, the retailer saw a 1,570% increase in searches for collagen on their website that year. Looking to invest in collagen supplements? We've digged deeper to find out all the benefits and the best options available to shop online.

What is collagen?

Collagen is a protein found in the body. It strengthens the skin and promotes elasticity and hydration. It also acts as the glue that holds ligaments, joints and bones together.

Collagen is the building block of healthy skin, keeping it looking plump and youthful, but as we age our collagen supplies decline sharply. From the age of 20, we produce about 1% less collagen per year and by the time we turn 50, most of us will have lost about 50 per cent of the collagen in our skin!

What are the benefits of taking collagen supplements?

Help is at hand in the form of collagen supplements. Be it in powder, pill or gel form, collagen supplements reduce the rate at which our own collagen breaks down and help support our own production for plumper, juicier skin.

Studies have shown that collagen supplements can support collagen production, to keep skin looking glowing and plump. But you have to be consistent, it usually takes around 12 weeks to see results.

Collagen comes in bovine and marine formulations, as well as a vegan option. Our vote goes for marine collagen, as Jessica Sepel of supplement brand JS Health explains: "Marine collagen is absorbed up to 1.5 times more efficiently into the body, which means that it is more bioavailable than bovine collagen.

"As it is absorbed more efficiently and enters the bloodstream faster, it is considered a superior form of collagen," she continues, suggesting to look for marine collagen that is wild and deep-sea sourced rather than farmed.

How we chose the best collagen supplements