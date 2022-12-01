Dolly Parton's $1million change to her appearance revealed The country superstar has been open about plastic surgery

Dolly Parton isn't shy when it comes to discussing plastic surgery and has been open about the cosmetic procedures she's had done.

One of her most talked-about enhancements is her breasts, which Dolly has gone under the knife for on several occasions to get them to look how they do – and after all the time and money she's spent on achieving a bigger chest, the singer admitted she wants people to notice.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dolly Parton dresses up as a Playboy bunny for husband Carl Dean

"I've slapped a few people who didn't stare at them! This kind of money, they'd better be looking at them," she previously joked, according to Stuff.

Dolly's enhanced assets certainly haven't come cheap. In fact, she once revealed that she has spent a whopping $1 million on breast augmentations.

MORE: Dolly Parton's Nashville home with husband Carl is not what you'd expect

READ: Dolly Parton makes shocking confession about herself - and fans don't believe it

"No, I've not insured my boobs," she said, putting to bed long-standing reports that she has. "I just paid a million dollars for them, and I hope they look like a million dollars, too!"

It's not just Dolly's breasts that have had a professional helping hand, she's also had work done on her eyes and lips by surgeon Dr. John Grossman, who she once revealed "does all my fender work".

Dolly has spent $1m on breast enhancements

"She has a generous bosom," he previously said. "She's had her face rejuvenated on a number of occasions, [but] not a full face-lift.

"Her skin is beautiful. In the South, getting a tan was a sign that you had to work in the fields, so she never went in the sun. She's pretty, but even pretty people age."

Maintaining her appearance might come with a hefty price tag, but that doesn't deter Dolly.

Dolly looks very different before her surgeries

"It costs a lot of money to look this cheap!" she explained. "If I see something saggin', baggin', or draggin', I'm gonna have it nipped, tucked, or sucked!"

Opening up about her decision to alter her looks, Dolly explained in a 2018 interview with The Star: "I created my own look to build my confidence because very few people are born beautiful, with natural beauty, and I certainly am not one."

She added: "I did whatever I needed to build my confidence, and when people don't believe I had plastic surgery, I say, 'Yeah, I don't look old, but I have aged my plastic surgeons.' But I do it because it makes me feel better about myself."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.