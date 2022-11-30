Zara Tindall's new hobby Mike Tindall seriously approves of

Melanie Macleod
Zara and Mike Tindall are still in Australia following Mike's I'm A Celebrity appearance and the royal lady was spotted at the Australian Open golf tournament in Melbourne
Zara Tindall is currently enjoying the sunshine in Australia with her husband Mike Tindall, but it's not all play for the royal.
Princess Anne's daughter took time out from her holiday to take part in the Australian Open golf tournament in Melbourne, displaying her golfing prowess.
Zara only began playing golf this year, with Mike saying in April: "Zara has this year taken up golf with the Slingsby golf academy."
The mother-of-three is no stranger to playing sport competitively. She's a professional equestrian and rode in the Olympics, winning silver in 2012.
While horse riding is no doubt a big contributor to Zara's toned physique, golf likely has a hand in sculpting her waist and keeping her fit.
Zara has been playing golf in Australia
All the swinging will build core strength and while golf is not a high-energy sport, you are moving consistently which will burn calories.
It seems that Mike and Zara's daughter Mia Tindall is taking after her parents in their love of the sport, explaining, with former rugby player Mike revealing on Joe's House of Rugby podcast in January 2020 that his daughter is already showing a keen interest in sport.
Zara and Mike Tindall both enjoy golf
Zara's cousin Prince William has been known to dabble in golf too, though the future king sustained a lifelong injury during a childhood game.
During a game of golf at his school in Wokingham in 1991, the Prince of Wales was hit on the head by a golf club while playing with his school friends.
The hapless accident resulted in a fractured skull that saw the then eight-year-old undergoing a 70-minute operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, followed by an overnight stay.
