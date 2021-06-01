Dolly Parton, 75, shares surprising fitness confession – all the details Dolly keeps fit at her $400,000 Nashville home

Dolly Parton has revealed her morning ritual – and yes, she does start the day with a "cup of ambition"! The 75-year-old country singer follows up her coffee with an unusual exercise method, which she has branded "rejoicing exercises".

SNEAK PEEK: Dolly Parton's Nashville home with husband Carl is not what you'd expect

The 9 To 5 hit-maker doesn't like going to the gym or sweating next to strangers, so instead bounds around her $400,000 Nashville home while shouting and jumping.

Dolly, who is a devout Christian, also manages to incorporate her morning prayers into the flurry of morning activity – and it sounds like it burns a lot of calories.



Loading the player...

WATCH: Dolly Parton looks angelic in white dress

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for their new My Monday Morning series, Dolly explained: "I create my own rejoicing exercises! I grew up in the Pentecostal church where we used to do a lot of shouting and jumping around. I keep my motor running in the mornings when I just shout through the house praising the Lord.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton is almost unrecognisable in adorable childhood photo

"It gave me an idea to create some easy exercises, and I’m making music to go along with it. Something that even people in wheelchairs or people that are older or sick can do."

Dolly revealed that she doesn't like going to the gym

The country music legend insists she doesn't do any other form of exercise, although her illustrious singing career no doubt keeps her very active too.

She added: "I thought I could create something joyful, where you were doing something for a reason rather than yourself. But that's the extent of my exercise. I'm not big on going to the gym… and I’m particular about who I sweat with."

Dolly has lived in her Nashville mansion since 1999

We'd love to see Dolly doing her "rejoicing exercises" at home. The superstars has lived in the same home in Brentwood, Nashville, since purchasing it in 1999 for $400,000 (£283,100).

RELATED: Dolly Parton was advised not to marry her husband - here's the shocking reason why

She shares it with her husband, Carl Dean, and according to the Kiwi Report, it features its own tennis court, swimming pool, chapel and a farm.

Read more HELLO! US stories here