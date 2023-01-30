Shania Twain reveals terrifying 'touch and go' health scare that left her hospitalised The country music star was hospitalised during the pandemic

Country music legend Shania Twain has detailed a "nightmare" ordeal that left her having to be air evacuated to hospital.

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman hitmaker told The Mirror that she became struck down with covid pneumonia during the peak of the pandemic. "It was progressively getting worse. My vital signs were getting worse… and in the end, I had to be air evacuated," she said.

The star opened up about the terrifying experience that left her and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud fearing for her life.

Shania shared that her husband was "panicking" and was left "frantic with worry" after the hospital struggled to secure a bed due to extremely short supply.

The star was air-lifted to hospital in Switzerland

Eventually, the Grammy Award-winning star was hospitalised and put in isolation, undergoing intense plasma therapy to help build up her antibodies in order to treat her severe viral pneumonia. Shania described the time in her life as extremely scary, dangerous, and at one point, left her questioning if she was going to make it.

The star's experience with covid came shortly after she underwent invasive open-throat surgery to help repair her weakened vocal chords in December 2018.

She told PEOPLE at the time: "In an open throat surgery, I had to be awake, through the surgery in order to phonate. I had to be able to sing and speak for the surgeon so he could see the vocal cords coming together and where to place the gore-tex support," she said.

The star underwent an invasive surgery to protect her vocal chords

Luckily, the songstress made a full recovery from her covid pneumonia. She gushed about her husband's endless love and support during her bout of illness, sympathising with those who live alone. Shania added that if she didn't have Fred, she "[didn't] know what would have happened."

Shania was "grateful" for Frédéric during her health battle

The star married her second husband Frédéric at an intimate ceremony January 2011 in Rincón, Puerto Rico after a brief engagement. Unlike Shania, Frédéric prefers to keep out of the limelight, working as a Nestle executive.

Shania and Frédéric fell in love after her first husband, record producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange allegedly had an affair with her best friend Marie-Anne – who also happened to be Frédéric's wife. What a love triangle!

