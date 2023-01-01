Shania Twain's rare tribute to husband Frederic Thiebaud delights fans The country singer shared a throwback photo of her husband Frédéric Thiébaud on their anniversary

Shania Twain shared a lovely photograph of her husband Frédéric Thiébaud to mark their 12-year wedding anniversary this weekend.

The 57-year-old country singer posted a throwback photograph from her visit to the White House with her long-term love to mark the special occasion, delighting fans with the sweet tribute to her rarely-seen husband. Shania simply captioned the tribute with a single red heart emoji.

The photo saw the duo posing in front of Christmas trees at the iconic White House, with Shania rocking a long back coat and edgy biker boots. Frédéric looked super suave for the occasiona, teaming his suit with shiny brogues.

Fans loved the tribute, with one writing: "What a great couple Shania [love] you Happy New Year to you & your family Shania & God bless."

"Happy anniversary! 12 years already and many more to come," another fan commented, adding bride and groom emojis.

Shania is celebrating her 12-year wedding anniversary with Frédéric Thiébaud

A third enthused: "Happy 12th Anniversary, and Happy New Year, Shania and Fred!! Congratulations to you both, and looking forward to the exciting things to come in 2023!!"

Shania was previously married to record producer Mutt from 1993 to 2008.

She later found out that Mutt had been having an affair with her assistant Marie-Anne Thiébaud… who was married to her now-husband Frédéric at the time.

Shania and Frédéric supported one another through their difficult splits, and eventually, love blossomed.

Shania and Frédéric found love in the most difficult of circumstances

"Frédéric Nicolas Thiébaud has been a true gift to me as a compassionate, understanding friend. An amazing love has blossomed from this precious friendship," she previously told People.

Shania and Frédéric had a whirlwind romance – the pair got engaged in December and tied the knot just one month later on New Year’s Day in a sunset beach celebration in Puerto Rico.

The You're Still the One songstress wore a white strapless gown that she reportedly bought from a small boutique in Switzerland.

It featured a fitted silhouette and a contrasting black waist sash that highlighted her figure, and she completed the look with Calvin Klein heels and a cathedral-length veil.

