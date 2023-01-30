Zoe Ball missing from breakfast show following health update: details Vernon Kay replaced Zoe Ball on her Radio 2 breakfast show

Radio 2 listeners were confused when they tuned into the breakfast show on Monday, to find the usual presenter, Zoe Ball, was not on air.

The 52-year-old took to Twitter to explain her unexpected absence, writing: "So I've got covid… but good news is ya man Vernon Kay is looking after y'all. Back soon." Zoe's friends and followers sent their well wishes, with Louise Redknapp writing: "Hope you're okay lovely," and Rylan simply commenting: "Noooooooo."

This is the second time Zoe has been struck down with the virus. Last March the presenter shared the disappointing news she had to pull out of presenting Comic Relief after testing positive.

At the time the star posted a picture of her fun Red Nose Day nails on Twitter and Instagram, captioned: "Pook! fell at last hurdle and have had positive lat flow this am- noooooooo."

Vernon stepped in then too, taking charge of hosting the charity fundraiser, and while he is a worthy stand-in, Zoe's listeners were sad to miss her on Monday morning.

Vernon Kay is standing in for Zoe Ball while she is unwell

"Get well soon Zoe, and take care of yourself in the meanwhile by not trying too much too quickly; Vern will look after things for you," one commented.

Another wrote: "Will miss your cheery voice on my 93 mile drive every morning. Love Vernon too so will be tuning in as usual. Get well soon lovely."

Zoe Ball has had Covid twice

We're wishing Zoe a speedy recovery, hopefully she's not suffering too much this time around!

