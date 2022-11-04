Shania Twain's beachy wedding dress with husband Frédéric was nothing like glamorous first gown The singer got married to her second husband in 2011

Shania Twain, 57, previously gushed that her second husband Frédéric Thiébaud is her "true gift" following the messy breakdown of her first marriage with Robert John 'Mutt' Lange.

MORE: Shania Twain enjoys rare date night with husband to celebrate major news

Shania and Frédéric got engaged in December and tied the knot just one month later on New Year’s Day in a sunset beach celebration in Puerto Rico. Photos show Shania walking on the sand hand-in-hand with her new husband, and didn't she look stunning?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain looked incredible in rare tribute from husband

The You're Still the One hitmaker opted for a white strapless gown that she reportedly bought from a small boutique in Switzerland. It featured a fitted silhouette and a contrasting black waist sash that highlighted her figure.

She finished off her look with Calvin Klein strappy heels – which Frederic was pictured carrying – and a cathedral-length veil secured in her elegant updo. Frédéric, meanwhile, made a dapper groom in a coordinating black shirt and a white three-piece suit.

READ: Exclusive: 9-1-1: Lone Star's Ronen Rubinstein weds Jessica Parker Kennedy in intimate farm wedding

SEE: Chicago Fire stars' low-key weddings: From Jesse Spencer's home nuptials to Kara Killmer's ranch

The couple got married on the beach in Puerto Rico

Shania's second wedding dress was nothing like the one she chose for her nuptials with record producer Mutt back in December 1993. Opting for a glamorous look, the bride wore a halterneck gown with elbow-length gloves and a headdress with a veil attached.

However, their marriage came to an end suddenly in 2008, and Shania later found out that Mutt had been having an affair with her assistant Marie-Anne Thiébaud – who was married to her now-husband Frédéric at the time.

On the subject of her divorce, Shania admitted she mourned their relationship like a death on her Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl. "When I lost Mutt, I guess I thought…I was thinking that the grief of that was… It was similarly intense to losing my parents. And you know, it was like a death," she said.

Shania with her first husband Mutt

"It was like the death was the end, a permanent end to so many facets of my life. And I never got over my parents' death. So I'm thinking, '[expletive], I'm never going to get over this.'"

Shania and Frédéric supported one another through their difficult splits, and eventually, their friendship turned romantic. "Frédéric Nicolas Thiébaud has been a true gift to me as a compassionate, understanding friend. An amazing love has blossomed from this precious friendship," she told People.

MORE: The Rookie: Feds star Britt Robertson's $70k engagement ring is so out of the ordinary

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.