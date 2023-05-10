Today's Al Roker inundated with prayers as he reveals outcome of surgery

Al Roker is currently in the hospital after undergoing major surgery. The Today host was admitted on Tuesday for knee replacement surgery and on Wednesday he updated his fans on his progress.

Fortunately, Al, 68, said it had gone well and shared a post on Instagram confirming he was recovering.

Alongside a clip from his hospital room, where the sun was rising over New York City, he wrote: "Feeling grateful and #hopeful on this #firstday with my #newknee Who knew?," and he was immediately inundated with messages.

One wrote: "You got this. The first 2 weeks it will feel like a long recovery and then bam!! You are going to be feel like a new person. Speedy recovery. Looking forward to seeing those Central Walk walking posts," and another added: "Wishing you a speedy recovery @alroker," while many more sent prayers.

Al's treatment means he's had to step away from his hosting gig on Today temporarily. Last year, Dylan Dreyer stood in for Al, when he was away for over a month after suffering from blood clots in his lungs and undergoing a subsequent surgery.

He returned at the top of the new year but announced he would have to take more time off for his knee replacement surgery.

Before his health took a dive in late 2022, Al was an avid walker, and fans could count on seeing a video update from him everyday on his Instagram chatting to the camera as he got in his routine 10,000 steps a day.

While it's unfortunate that Al has to undergo the surgery, he'll be eager to get back to full health asap. Especially as he and his wife, Deborah Roberts, have something exciting on the horizon - they're going to become grandparents.

Al's oldest daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, is expecting her first child with husband Wesley Laga. The Today host learned of her pregnancy by accident, when his son-in-law's brother accidentally made him aware of the news.

© Getty Images Al's wife Deborah will be supporting him during his recovery

Courtney is having a girl, and Al found out accidentally too. He said he saw a sonogram picture from his daughter over text, and told her: "That baby looks just like you," Courtney inadvertently replied with: "Doesn't she?" revealing that she would be having a baby girl.

Courtney, 36, first shared the news of her pregnancy back in March with an Instagram video set to a remix of Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby," featuring pictures of the expecting couple along with videos of their sonogram.

© Getty Images Al is going to be a grandpa

"A new adventure is about to begin," she captioned her post next to a baby bottle emoji, and Al along with his wife were quick to gush over the special news in the comments section under the post.

He excitedly commented: "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys," adding: "Going for Pop-Pop," while Deborah, who is Courtney's step-mom – her mom is Al's ex-wife Alice Bell – wrote: "This is so very exciting!!!"

See more photos of Al, Deborah and their children below.

© Instagram Al and Deborah with their son Nick

© Getty Images Al and Deborah have been married for 28 years

© Getty Al will be eager to get back to his role on Today

© Photo: Instagram Al is an avid walker and regularly shares updates on his steps with fans

